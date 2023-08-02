The Canterbury Bulldogs have reportedly won the race for veteran prop Siosiua Taukeiaho, who has confirmed he wants to return to Australia in 2024.

The prop, who was a star of the show in the middle third at the Sydney Roosters for many seasons, wants to finish his career back in the NRL, and will now be able to do so.

The 31-year-old has, according to News Corp agreed to join the Bulldogs on a two-year deal that will see him relocate to Belmore for the 2024 and 2025 seasons on approximately $500,000 per season.

It means the Wests Tigers and St George Illawarra Dragons, who were also reportedly in the race, have lost the right to sign Taukeiaho.

It's understood a player transfer transfer with Catalans may be required to make the move go through.

The signing of Taukeiaho comes as Phil Gould commented on his Twitter account that the Bulldogs have not entered discussions for either Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and Payne Haas, despite intense speculation.

I am very pleased with our recruitment for 2024. There have been very few players off contract and looking to change clubs for next season. We have done well. We still have some money available but in no hurry to spend it. We have not entered the market for Tino Fa'asuamaleaui.… https://t.co/9H5wTMp1Ay — Phil Gould (@PhilGould15) August 1, 2023







It was reported at one stage that the Bulldogs were looking at $4 million over 4 years for Fa'asuamaleaui as well as shares in a pub owned by a club sponsor. Fa'asuamaleaui is a free agent following the revelation of a clause in his contract allowing him to depart the Gold Coast if coach Justin Holbrook was sacked.

As it stands, Fa'asuamaleaui and his management have confirmed they will explore all options, with up to six clubs believed to be interested.

Haas, on the other hand, is off-contract at the end of 2024. While he will likely test the free agency market, it's understood his preference is to remain in Brisbane.

The Bulldogs have few roster spots available for 2024, but need re-enforcements in the forwards, leading to the signing of Taukeiaho and speculation of the blue and white chasing the other duo.

The Bulldogs, in Cameron Ciraldo's first season as head coach, will miss the finals by a significant margin this campaign.