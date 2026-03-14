A bombsehhell contract saga engulfing the Canterbury Bulldogs appears to have extinguished almost as quickly as it ignited, with football boss Phil Gould moving swiftly to pour cold water on reports star centre Bronson Xerri requested an immediate release.\n\nCode Sports sparked the firestorm, claiming the 25-year-old grew frustrated after being informed the club had no intention of extending his deal beyond 2027, and was pushing for the exit door just one game into the season.\n\nGould quickly denied the rumours on social media, saying:\n\n"This is what I know … Just spoke with Bronson and his manager. Neither Bronson Xerri nor his manager has asked for a release.\n\n"Neither Bronson nor his manager has spoken to the media. Neither can explain where the media stories have started.\n\n"Bronson and I will be having breakfast together tomorrow before training. Bronson will be training with the NRL squad tomorrow as per usual … Not sure what else I can tell you."\n\nThere has been a player swap that was reported by Fox Sports, with the understanding that the Bulldogs would give Bronson Xerri to the Penrith Panthers for Izack Tago, as the club plans to make the decision to shuffle Burton into the centres and kick start the Lachlan Galvin and Mitchell Woods halves combination.\n\nThe rumours comes just two rounds into the season and one game into the Bulldogs schedule, as the club have their first bye of the year.