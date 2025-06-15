The Canterbury Bulldogs have revealed a new heritage jersey to be worn in Round 21 against the Manly Sea Eagles.

The Bulldogs earlier this year confirmed they would host Manly at Allianz Stadium - that is the Sydney Football Stadium - for the Round 21 game, with it being the 30-year anniversary of the 1995 NSWRL grand final.

On that occasion, the old Sydney Football Stadium that has since been rebuilt hosted the Bulldogs taking a 17 points to 4 win over the Sea Eagles.

The Bulldogs came from sixth spot to win the competition in that year.

The jersey is a throwback to that game, with the jersey to be predominantly white with a blue 'v'.

Introducing the 1995 Heritage Jersey. Members who have purchased tickets to Round 21 get first access NOW. 🏆 Buy Jersey: https://t.co/piAqyjtQ2i pic.twitter.com/MfFmmyJbeP — Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (@NRL_Bulldogs) June 15, 2025

The game will also be the first for the Bulldogs at the new Sydney Football Stadium since it was rebuilt, with Canterbury not playing the Roosters away from home since then.

The decision to take the game away from Homebush will also be the first game Canterbury have played outside of Homebush or Belmore as a home contest in Sydney for some years, although they have taken other games to regional centres around the country.