New Canterbury Bulldogs recruit Leo Thompson has opened up on the reasons behind his move from the Newcastle Knights, revealing that a conversation with Cameron Ciraldo and a taste of the Bulldogs' fan culture helped convince him to sign a four-year deal with the Belmore-based club.

The Kiwi prop, who will remain at Belmore until the end of 2029, said he was won over by Ciraldo's honesty and the club's belief in his potential.

“I held onto that [one-club mindset] for a long time, but they told me areas of my game that I could work on — and I'm always keen to learn and get better,” Thompson told 9News.

“They told me they could help me with some of my weaknesses.”

Thompson revealed that he attended the Bulldogs' semi-final clash against the Penrith Panthers last season as a fan, sitting high in the stands to experience the passion of the Belmore faithful firsthand.

“I snuck into the stadium, turned up late and sat in the nosebleeds so nobody would recognise me,” he said.

“I experienced what it's like to sit in the crowd and hear how vocal they are, I love playing in front of a huge crowd. I love that atmosphere.”

The 25-year-old admitted he once hoped to be a “one-club man” with the Knights, but ultimately sought a fresh challenge and environment where he could grow.

“You can see with this team that they've got a big focus on defence, which is something I pride myself on,” he said.

Now set to link up with fellow forwards Max King and Viliame Kikau, Thompson is eager to make his mark in a pack built on hard work and resilience.

“You can feel that ‘Dogs of War' mentality,” he added.

"That's what excites me most.”