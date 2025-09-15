The Canterbury Bulldogs may be competing in the 2025 NRL Finals this weekend but one of their most highly-touted outside back prospects has decided to leave the club for an opportunity in a new code.

A member of the club's Under-19s SG Ball Cup side, winger Aisake Manna has departed the Bulldogs to link up with French rugby union side Stade Français on a four-year contract.

The move to France will see him play in the country's Top 14 competition, which is one of the most highly regarded rugby union competitions in Europe and is at the top of the national league system since being founded 133 years ago in 1892.

Originally from Nakorosule, Naitasiri in Fiji, Manna arrived at the Bulldogs following a stint with the North Queensland Cowboys and has incredible pace, which saw him win the Under-16s Fijian sprint championship a few years ago.

Previously attempting to follow in the footsteps of Viliame Kikau in playing in the NRL, he most recently appeared in the SG Ball Cup finals alongside the likes of Alex Conti and Mitchell Woods before going down to the Canberra Raiders in the second week of the finals.