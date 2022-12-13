Heading into his debut NRL season, cross-code athlete Jeral Skelton is looking to make his mark in the Bulldogs jersey. Converting from rugby union, he secured a train-and-trial contract at the back end of the 2022 season.

As the new era begins under the guidance of new coach Cameron Ciraldo, Skelton is one of many new signings hoping to solidify a spot in the starting 17.

Skelton played in the centres six times last season for the Bulldogs NSW Cup side. Debuting in Round 17, he scored three tries, averaged 136 running metres and made 42 tackle breaks. He showed glimpses of absolute power, skill and attacking awareness.

Not to be afraid to defend, Skelton had a tackle efficiency rate of 93.3%, only missing three total tackles.

Speaking to NRL.com, Skelton spoke about how his rugby league dream could have ended before it started.

"When the Bulldogs reached out, I also had the opportunity to go to Japan and play union, but I took the risk and signed the train and trial at the Bulldogs. It just felt like the right time for me," Skelton explained.

"I told my dad that if I made the switch to league then I'll give everything I have to make the squad."

Coming from a rugby union family, Skelton has two cousins who play professional rugby. One of his cousins, Will Skelton has played 19 games for the Wallabies. While another cousin, Peter Betham has also represented the Wallabies playing twice in the green and gold.

At only 23 years of age, Skelton began his professional sports career playing rugby sevens with the Australian national team from 2017-2020. Since then he signed with the Melbourne Rebels in the Super Rugby for three seasons but only managed two appearances.

"My dream when I was playing rugby (union) was to play as many Super Rugby games as possible and hopefully play for Australia one day. That was my end goal."

"But after doing my ACL and a few other injuries when I was playing for the Melbourne Rebels, I think that matured me as a player and I started to think about my future more."

Hoping to play in either the centres or wing, Skelton still has a long way to go to cement his spot in the starting team. However, he intends to give it his all to earn games in the prestigious blue and white jersey.