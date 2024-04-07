Newcastle Knights vs Sydney Roosters

Newcastle Knights

Following a dominant 30-10 victory against the Dragons, Adam O'Brien is set to name the same team for this week, meaning Jack Cogger and Jackson Hastings will remain as the halves pairing.

Jayden Brailey started for the first time in Round 5 and will remain there with Phoenix Crossland playing off the interchange bench.

The Knights may decide to make one change depending if Tyson Frizell (hamstring) is available but he won't be rushed back after a great performance by his replacement, Dylan Lucas.

Projected Round 6 Team: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Tom Jenkins 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Enari Tuala 6. Jack Cogger 7. Jackson Hastings 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Jayden Brailey 10. Leo Thompson 11. Dylan Lucas 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Adam Elliott 14. Phoenix Crossland 15. Daniel Saifiti 16. Jack Hetherington 17. Mat Croker

Sydney Roosters

The Roosters will have to make some major changes with James Tedesco (concussion), Dominic Young (suspension) and Sam Walker (concussion) unavailable for the match while Sandon Smith and Billy Smith remain out with injuries they previously sustained.

Zero Tackle understands that Michael Jennings will move into the centres with Joseph Manu taking the fullback spot. However, there is still uncertainty around who will play in the wing and halfback spots.

Fetalaiga Pauga seems the obvious choice to play on the wing, but Trent Robinson may decide to push Joseph Suaalii to the wing and put Siua Wong in the centre.

After spending the start of the season in the NSW Cup, ex-Bulldogs playmaker Zach Dockar-Clay will likely be chosen in the halves - Connor Watson can also play there if needed.

Projected Round 6 Team: 1. Joseph Manu 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Michael Jennings 4. Joseph Suaalii 5. Fetalaiga Pauga 6. Luke Keary 7. Zach Dockar-Clay 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Brandon Smith 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Angus Crichton 12. Sitili Tupouniua 13. Victor Radley 14. Connor Watson 15. Naufahu Whyte 16. Terrell May 17. Egan Butcher