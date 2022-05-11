Canterbury Bulldogs development player Jacob Kiraz has put pen to paper on a new deal with the club.

The deal will keep him with the Belmore-based organisation until at least the end of the 2024 season.

Director of football Phil Gould had flagged the news as a work in progress a fortnight ago, suggesting Kiraz, his management and the club were making progress on the contract extension.

The news came on the back of the young gun's first-grade debut, where he made an immediate impression against the Brisbane Broncos after fitting into a side which was ravaged with outs due to coronavirus.

Kiraz has previously spent time at the North Queensland Cowboys and Newcastle Knights, after being part of the St George Illawarra Dragons pathways system. He had developed from a half to a centre with the Red V, and gave up a fulltime spot for a chance with the Bulldogs.

Under the terms of his NRL train and trial deal, he couldn't play first-grade without competition approval due to injury, suspension or other unforeseen circumstances - which the coronavirus running through the squad earlier in the season was viewed as.

But now on a new fulltime deal, he will be able to play without restriction, and could well do so after his impressive debut.

Head coach Trent Barrett said in a statement that the re-signing was exciting for the club.

"Jacob has worked really hard since coming back this season and it was great to see him take his opportunity with both hands against the Broncos," Barrett said.

He has a great attitude and a real desire to get the best out of himself and that has been on display in every game he has played for the club this season.

He showed what he is capable of at NRL level and we now look forward to him continuing to develop over the next two seasons as part of our NRL squad."