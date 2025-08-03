The Canterbury Bulldogs have produced a plethora of unexpected success stories, including Jacob Kiraz, Max King, Bronson Xerri, and Jacob Preston.

Among those rising stars making a splash in the NRL for the Bulldogs is Harry Hayes, an absolute workhorse who has been 'Mr. Consistent' for his side since making his debut last year.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Hayes is set to be rewarded for his efforts towards the Bulldogs' premiership push, with a fresh extension that will keep him in Belmore for years to come.

Hayes had a year left on his current deal and would have been free to talk with rival clubs from November 1, which explains the club's eagerness to lock him down swiftly.

Hayes has been a revelation for the club since making his debut, filling roles in the front row, second row, and bench in his 26 NRL games.

His versatility as a forward mirrors the likes of fellow teammate Josh Curran, providing an extra punch to the Bulldogs' pack.

The deal is said to be a multi-year deal, and with the club letting the likes of Kurtis Morrin, Toby Sexton, and Reed Mahoney go at the end of the year, the extension is a huge vote of confidence in the young star.