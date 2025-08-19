Canterbury Bulldogs forward Daniel Suluka-Fifita has confirmed he will remain with the club for an additional year.

The now 26-year-old started his career with the Sydney Roosters in 2020 as a highly rated young forward.

Of Tongan descent, he went on to play 20 games for the tri-colours before jumping ship to the South Sydney Rabbitohs in the middle of 2022, where he played another 15 games.

He left for the Bulldogs in the middle of 2024 though and, after recovering from an ACL injury, made his club debut in the opening round of this season.

He has since played ten games for the blue and white, sitting on the constant fringe of Cameron Ciraldo's side.

His form in reserve grade means he will push for selection heading into the finals, and director of football Phil Gould praised his work ethic after re-signing the prop for another season.

“Daniel first arrived at the club while he was in the midst of rehab after rupturing his ACL,” Gould said in a club statement confirming the news.

"However, ever since he walked through these doors, he has worked hard on getting back to the level we know he can perform at, and he has shown throughout the season that he is an NRL-quality front rower.

“The coaching staff are certainly looking forward to seeing his progression and we are excited to have him on board for at least another 12 months.”

Suluka-Fifita has been an important part of the Bulldogs at times this year, with the club suffering multiple injuries and bouts of suspension.

While he has had limited minutes, his impact when called upon has been solid, although he hasn't played in the top grade since Canterbury came up short against the Penrith Panthers in Round 17.