The Canterbury Bulldogs have confirmed that forward Tom Amone has been granted an immediate release from the remainder of his contract.

Moving back to the NRL this season after three years with the Leigh Leopards in the Super League, Amone has unfortunately been restricted to the NSW Cup competition and struggled to break into the first-grade side.

Yet to completely adapt to the Bulldogs system, he was regarded as one of the best forwards during his time overseas and has previously played for the South Sydney Rabbitohs (2019-20) and Wests Tigers (2021).

ADVERTISEMENT

However, his time at the Bulldogs has now come to a close as he prepares to return to the Super League competition.

"The Club has agreed to terms with Amone, granting the release so he can take up an opportunity at another Club," the club said in a statement.

"The Club wishes him and his family all the best for the future."

ADVERTISEMENT

It is understood that he will link up with Hull Kingston Rovers after previously being linked with the Leigh Leopards - his former team - and the Warrington Wolves, per Love Rugby League.