Canterbury Bulldogs forward Jacob Preston is facing up to a month on the sidelines after being charged with a Grade 1 Crusher Tackle by the Match Review Committee (MRC).

In what is his third and subsequent offence, Preston will be suspended for three matches if he decides to take an early guilty plea following a Grade 1 Crusher Tackle on Gold Coast Titans skipper Tino Fa'asuamaleaui.

However, this could potentially be increased to four matches if he decides to contest the charge and is found guilty at the Judiciary.

The suspension has also ruined nearly all of Preston's hopes of being selected by NSW Blues coach Laurie Daley for the opening game of the 2025 State of Origin series.

Continuing to get better week in and week out, he is only 23 years old but has shown that he is a future representative star in the making, helping guide the Bulldogs to the top of the NRL ladder.

After multiple news outlets reported that he is one of several forwards in contention for a NSW Blues jumper, Preston told this publication that while he hopes to achieve that Origin dream one day, he is in no rush and wants to continue playing footy on the rugby league field.

"I think everyone has those ambitions but as long as I keep playing good footy for the Dogs, everything else will take care of itself," Preston told Zero Tackle.

Moeaki Fotuaika (Gold Coast Titans) and Sebastian Kris (Canberra Raiders) have also been charged by the MRC but only face fines between $1800-2500 for a Careless High Tackle and Dangerous Contact charges, respectively.