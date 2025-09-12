The Canterbury Bulldogs have confirmed Jacob Kiraz will play in Friday's qualifying final against the Melbourne Storm.\r\n\r\nKiraz was named on Tuesday afternoon by the Bulldogs as part of their reserves list as he battled to make an early return from a groin injury that kept him out of the final weeks of the regular season.\r\n\r\nhttps:\/\/twitter.com\/MichaelChammas\/status\/1966392792160284756\r\n\r\nIt now appears he has passed fit on game day after being included in the 19-man squad 24 hours before kick-off, with the winger to replace Blake Wilson for the clash against the Storm.\r\n\r\nThe winner of the match will receive a vital week off, with both sides heading into this game understrength.\r\n\r\n[teamlist match_id='9642527' header='1']\r\n\r\nCanterbury having Kiraz returning is a major boost, given the blue and white have lost both Marcelo Montoya and Bronson Xerri to injuries last weekend in a 24 points to 6 loss against the Cronulla Sharks.\r\n\r\nThe Bulldogs will retain Enari Tuala, who was named to shift in from the wing to the centres on Tuesday afternoon, as well as Jethro Rinakama, who, alongside Kiraz, is the other new face.\r\n\r\nIf the Bulldogs are forced to play next week, Bronson Xerri will likely return from concussion, while Marcelo Montoya, out with a syndesmosis injury, is unlikely.\r\n\r\nThe Storm are without Jahrome Hughes and Ryan Papenhuyzen for the game, leaving the club also desperate for a week off.\r\n\r\nPapenhuyzen will return next week from concussion, while Hughes is battling a broken wrist, and the Storm would ideally give him as long as possible before he has to make a return.\r\n\r\nKick-off is scheduled for 7:50 pm (AEST).