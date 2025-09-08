The Canterbury Bulldogs have confirmed a contract extension for Jacob Kiraz, and revealed Stephen Crichton is close to signing on.

Kiraz, who joined the Bulldogs ahead of 2022 and went on to make his NRL debut in the same year, has now played 76 games for the club.

It's the last two seasons - in time with the Bulldogs march up the ladder - which has seen Kiraz breakthrough as one of the best wingers in the game though, scoring a combined 21 tries across his last 38 games.

It had him in the State of Origin picture before an injury ruined his run in to a potential New South Wales Blues debut this year, with Kiraz averaging 179 metres per game and adding 6 try assists to go with his try-scoring exploits.

Already contracted through to the end of 2027, the Bulldogs have upgraded his deal and also added a year to it, with Kiraz - a five-time Lebanon representative - now contracted through to the end of 2028.

The extensions, which were announced at the club's awards night on Monday, were also joined by the news that Phil Gould and Cameron Ciraldo had re-signed until 2031, while the club are close to confirming an extension for captain Stephen Crichton.

“Stephen has proven himself as an outstanding Captain and one of the competition's truly elite players. We look forward to confirming his future soon," the club's chairman Adam Driussi said.

It's believed Crichton's deal will be a five-year contract, possibly worth as much as a million dollars per year.

Crichton revealed o