The Bulldogs are reportedly attempting to offer young forward Jacob Preston a long-term deal to re-sign with the club.

This decision comes after Preston has only appeared in five NRL career matches. However, he has shown how impactful and dangerous he can be in the forward pack.

Already signed until the end of 2024, The Mole on Wide World of Sports states the Bulldogs are trying to get his signature for the future past 2024.

"He has been great for us," Phil Gould said to Wide World of Sports.

"We are meeting with his manager Wayde Rushton this week and hope we can work something out."

The current leader for the Rookie of the Year award, Preston joined the Bulldogs this year looking for opportunities.

Playing his junior footy in Manly, he played two years with the Sydney Roosters' Jersey Flegg side.