Long-term NRL coaching figure David Furner is reportedly set to jump ship and join the Wests Tigers' coaching team for the 2023 season.

Furner has been a constant figure amongst the upheaval at Canterbury this season, having served on Trent Barrett's coaching staff at the start of this season before he quit the post amid form struggles.

It was tipped at one point that Furner would ultimately take over as the club's interim coach, before the role eventually went to Mick Potter who has helped the struggling Bulldogs make a dramatic turnaround.

It's now tipped by News Corp that Furner, who is close with Tim Sheens, will instead make the move in 2023 to Concord, where he will join the coaching staff of the joint venture club.

Sheens will take over as head coach in 2023 and is looking for experienced figures to come into the club to help him teach the next brigade of coaches, led by Benji Marshall, who will take over as head coach in 2025, having signed a five-year deal with the Tigers where he will serve as an assistant for the first two seasons.

Furner certainly fits the bill as an experiences coaching figure. Following a long playing career where he notched up 300 first grade games - 200 with the Canberra Raiders and another 100 in England between the Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos, he took up his first head coaching job with the Raiders in 2009.

Lasting five years in that role before being replaced by Ricky Stuart, he has also spent a year at Leeds as a head coach with limited success.

A former eight-time Origin player for New South Wales, and one-time Test representative for the Kangaroos, it's as an assistant coach where Furner has made his name, bouncing around the competition and becoming highly regarded for his work.

Joining a team which includes Sheens, Marshall and Tim Sheens would give the Tigers another string to an impressively growing bow for 2023, with the club also looking to balance their roster.