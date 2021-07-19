Canterbury have re-signed winger Tui Katoa on a new one-year deal.

The 22-year-old is just one of a number of signings with the Bulldogs looking to flip their recent form in 2022 and beyond.

Katoa has scored two tries in nine NRL games this season and is becoming a valuable depth player for an ever-growing bulldogs roster.

Bulldogs Chief Executive Aaron Warburton said the signing was another indication that the Bulldogs were getting things right off-field.

”At this stage of the year we are working really hard to create the right balance in our squad for next season and the signing of Tui is an important one in regard to adding depth to our back three positions," Warburton said in a statement on the club's website.

"Tui is a quiet achiever who works hard and goes about his business with little fanfare. He is also a real talent and someone we believe has a great deal of growth left in him.

"He has already had a taste of representative honours with Tonga, and we look forward to seeing him continue to develop his game next season.”