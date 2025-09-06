The Wests Tigers have struggled on the retention side of things in recent years, losing out on the likes of Lachlan Galvin, Tallyn Da Silva, Stefano Utoikamanu, and Shawn Blore.

It's been hard for Tigers fans to trust the loyalty of their players, and similar fears sparked when news of a potential departure for Jahream Bula was on the cards.

While the star fullback is contracted until the end of 2027, the final year is a mutual option, meaning he could walk out on the club at the end of next season.

It's been reported that Bula would be interested in testing his market value, or at the very least renegotiating his deal with the Tigers.

Despite the noise around his future, Bula has dropped the clearest indication of his intentions moving forward earlier this week.

“I'm enjoying it here [at the Tigers], I'll play out next year, then see what happens for the next few years,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

He admitted that while there is no certainty around his future, he does feel a sense of loyalty to the Tigers.

”I really do want to stay at this club,” he said.

“I do want to see this club turn around.

“I really want to be a part of it, and hopefully I can stay.”

Bula is one of the brightest young fullbacks in the NRL, and there's no doubt his services will be in hot demand within the next couple of seasons.