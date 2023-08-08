New Zealand Warriors hooker Wayde Egan has earnt praise from Bryan Fletcher, with the former NRL forward comparing attributes of his playing style to Melbourne Storm legend Cameron Smith.

Egan has been a key reason for the Warriors' success this season, which has turned them into a legitimate contender for the NRL premiership, where they currently stand in third position on the ladder.

The hooker is currently in the prime of his career and is having his best season in the NRL since joining the Warriors from the Panthers in 2020. This career-best form hasn't gone unnoticed, with plenty of critics praising his playing style and leading the club's forwards from the ruck.

Speaking on SEN 1170 The Run Home, former NRL forward Fletcher praised Egan for the season he is currently having, whilst comparing him to Melbourne Storm and QLD Maroons great Cameron Smith.

"They (the forward pack) don't get enough credit, Wayde Egan doesn't get enough credit,” Fletcher said.

“I want to ask Cameron Smith if (Egan) reminds him of himself, I've never seen a player play as close to Cameron (with) the way he engages the markers.

“He's not quite there yet but he's phenomenal, it's that timing, that knack of just getting the ball out at the right time knowing which short side to go to and he seems very calm.”

His comparison with Egan and Smith was backed by SEN's and former NRL outside back Joel Caine, who labelled Wayde Egan as one of the best hookers of the competition this season.

FOOTY NEWS Straight to your inbox!

“I'll tell you where he's really good at and you've got to be on your toes, if they get tackled a metre short of the goal line, (firstly) he loves going for a ‘sneako' himself, (secondly) he so often hits that lead runner right at the line,” Caine added.

“Whether it's Tohu Harris, Addin Fonua-Blake or Mitch Barnett flat at the line, he goes bang.”

The New Zealand Warriors will take on the Wests Tigers this weekend as they look to lock down the third spot on the NRL ladder, allowing them a double chance in finals season.