Dylan Brown has finally arrived at the Newcastle Knights, and with a monster decade-long deal awaiting him, a lot of fans are eager to see what he can produce in 2026.

His most recent display of rugby league was in the Pacific Championships for New Zealand, where Brown showcased his class and ability as a premier five-eighth.

Brown admitted that his recent performance with the Kiwis has boosted his confidence, and believes he can take his red hot form into his inaugural Knights season.

“I obviously want to be able to play good footy no matter what,” Brown said to the Sydney Morning Herald.

“To be able to play like that for the Kiwis was just good for my mental space.”

While predominately playing in the No.6 jumper for majority of his career, his $13 million salary implied that he could be taking up the halfback role instead.

Brown, however, has denied any positions being locked down as of yet.

“There's been no chat around [what position I'll play for the Knights] yet,” he said.

“[Knights coach Justin Holbrook] is not sure yet.”

Brown came in and out of the Parramatta Eels starting lineup this year, which was sure to shake his spirits.

Despite that, he said that his dominant display for the Kiwis was a sweet reminder of what he can do.

“It's exciting that I can play that brand of footy,” Brown said.