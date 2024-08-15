The NRL have officially hit star South Sydney Rabbitohs fullback Latrell Mitchell with a breach notice.

In the notice, the NRL will allege Mitchell has "brought the game into disrepute".

The notice refers to an incident earlier this week when a photograph of Mitchell was shared online in which he appeared with an alleged white powder on a table.

It's understood the image was taken in Dubbo where Mitchell recently was for a training camp with juniors in western New South Wales.

There is no indication the substance was of an illicit nature or that the star was actively partaking in any behavioural wrongdoing, but the image alone was enough for Mitchell to be hit with a breach notice by the NRL.

"The National Rugby League (NRL) today issued South Sydney Rabbitohs player Latrell Mitchell with a Breach Notice alleging a breach of the NRL Code of Conduct following an NRL Integrity Unit investigation," the NRL wrote in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

"The particulars of the Breach Notice are that Mitchell featured in imagery, which emerged publicly on 12 August 2024, which depicted him acting in a manner which has brought the game into disrepute.

"Mitchell has 5 business days to respond to the Breach Notice."

Under current NRL rules which were agreed when the most recent collective bargaining agreement was confirmed, the NRL does not reveal penalties or sanctions for players over off-field incidents until after the five day period in which a player may respond.

The Rabbitohs are also yet to respond to the breach notice.

At this stage, it's unclear what the penalty will be for Mitchell, who is currently out with a foot injury and unlikely to play again this season as he continues his recovery.