Phillip Coates, the younger brother of Australia, Queensland and Melbourne Storm winger Xavier Coates, has reportedly landed his maiden NRL contract.

The spitting image of his older brother, Phillip is only 19 years old but has already had a successful junior career, which has seen him represent the Under-19s Queensland Maroons and Junior Kumuls against the Australian Schoolboys side at the end of last year.

Signing with the Brisbane Broncos in 2024, The Courier-Mail reports that Coates will now be one of six players on the club's development list for the 2026 NRL season and will be available for selection from Round 1.

The move comes as the Broncos prepare to face Xavier and the Melbourne Storm in the 2025 NRL Grand Final after ending the Penrith Panthers' dynasty on Sunday afternoon with a two-point win.

“Phil has a naturally big athletic frame like his brother,” the club's recruitement chief Simon Scanlan told the publication.

“He is a really good person and who is at the start of his rugby league journey. He can play both centre and wing.

“We are preparing Phil through the Academy to get him ready for the rigours of NRL training in the near future.

“Like every young kid, he has things he has to work on and improve and it's a big jump from junior football to senior football.”