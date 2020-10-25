Brisbane will not rush to re-sign Anthony Milford according to The Australian’s Brent Read.

New Broncos coach Kevin Walters is a fan of Milford’s and believes he can get the best out of the playmaker who has struggled for consistency.

But Read believes Milford is for the taking if any other clubs show interest in him as his signature is not high up on the agenda at the Broncos.

“Milford is a really interesting one,” Read said on Triple M and reported by Fox Sports’ Andrew Jackson.

“He is coming off a really difficult few years and I think the Broncos will take their time.

“I don’t think they’re in any rush to re-sign him so he’ll be available if anyone wants to sign him.”

Milford made 13 appearances and scored one try in 2020.