Brisbane Broncos winger Corey Oates will not play his 200th NRL game this week after being ruled out of Saturday's game against the Bulldogs.

As confirmed by coach Kevin Walters on SEN and then Broncos Head of Performance Dave Ballard, Oates sustained a knee injury at training ahead of his milestone game.

"We lost a winger at training yesterday, Corey Oates has injured his knee...he's off to see the specialist today," Walters revealed on the radio program.

Oates is likely to go for scans on a knee injury, but there have been reports that it isn't as bad as first indicated due to the injury coming from non-contact in nature.

"Oatesy had an MRI at the Clive Berghofer Centre Qscan facility which confirmed he has damaged the meniscus in his knee," Ballard said.

"We will consult a specialist this afternoon to determine the next step in his rehab.”