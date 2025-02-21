The Brisbane Broncos are reportedly weighing up a pair of surprise Round 1 selection calls, with development player Gehamat Shibasaki, and edge forward Jack Gosiewski, both having a chance of being picked by new coach Michael Maguire.

Shibasaki, now 26 years of age, has previously played for the Brisbane Broncos, Newcastle Knights, North Queensland Cowboys and South Sydney Rabbitohs, but despite his talent in junior rugby league, has struggled to find a permanent home at NRL level.

In 2022, he found himself without a contract and playing rugby union in Japan, before being given an opportunity to return through the North Queensland Cowboys in the QLD Cup, with brother Jamal Shibasaki also at the club.

His move to the Broncos on a train and trial deal wasn't expected to bring with it a great amount of fruit given Brisbane's outside backs depth, but Maguire, who has promised change in the lead-up to the 2025 campaign, has indicated an impressive pre-season could have the outside back in the mix to take the spot of Deine Mariner for Round 1.

The young back played on the wing last year, but was expected to move into the centres this year, switching with Queensland Origin player Selwyn Cobbo who Maguire wants to play on the wing.

"I said it was about performing at training and Gem has done a great job. He has been around first grade before and is not a pup," Maguire said per AAP on Shibasaki's potential of featuring in Round 1.

"He's got a bit of game experience under his belt and credit to him he has got himself really fit and performing at training so I've given him an opportunity."

Mariner will be left frustrated by the decision if it goes that way given he previously committed to staying with Brisbane, but will now have to fight for his jersey moving forward, with Maguire taking no exceptions to his new standards, which have reportedly seen a tough pre-season at Red Hill.

Gosiewski, on the other hand, joined the Broncos in the middle of 2024 as something of a back-up edge forward, having requested a release from the North Queensland Cowboys.

A hard worker with NRL experience, Maguire paid credit to Gosiewski's defence.

"He is very consistent in what he does, defensively he is strong and he knows his role in the team," Maguire said.

Gosiewki would take the spot of Brendan Piakura, with the talented youngster battling through injury during 2024. He is expected to be in the Round 1 team one way or another, whether that be starting or off the bench.

Both Shibasaki and Gosiewski will play in this weekend's trial match as Brisbane prepares to open their season against the Penrith Panthers.