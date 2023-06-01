Adam Reynolds and the Brisbane Broncos have reportedly begun discussions about extending his contract for a further season.

It's something the Broncos' captain has flagged on multiple occasions in recent seasons, suggesting this deal - that ends at the end of 2024 - may not be his last in the NRL.

The captain is currently signed until the end of next season after joining the team from the Rabbitohs in 2022 on a three-year deal.

That move came over the idea of job security, with the Rabbitohs at the time refusing to budge over a one-year deal that had been offered to the club captain and legend.

However, The Daily Telegraph reports his agent Steve Gillis has had preliminary talks with the Broncos about extending his tenure at the Broncos for an extra season, which could see the now 32-year-old surge past 300 games and retire as a 35-year-old at the end of 2025.

The halfback has appeared in 263 NRL career games, with 12 of those occurring this season.

Aiding the Broncos close to the top of the table, Reynolds has managed 11 try assists, eight line-break assists and forced nine dropouts, with Reynolds being a consistent force for the Red Hill-based outfit.

Even when Reynolds does end up hanging up the boots on his playing career, the Broncos see him as a future head coach, and it's something Reynolds has hinted he wants to move into following his playing career.