Michael Maguire will be licking his lips ahead of the Brisbane Broncos' Sunday clash against the Gold Coast Titans, where he will unleash his 'Big Four' for the first time in 2025.

Adam Reynolds, Ezra Mam, Reece Walsh, and Ben Hunt have spent a total of zero minutes played together in 2025, much to the dismay of Brisbane fans who had hoped for a legendary run from the quartet.

Whether due to injury or suspension, the four superstars have been unable to form a winning combination so far this year, but that's all due to change as Hunt returns from his two-month hamstring injury stint.

"We've definitely got the spine to go all the way," said Hunt in his first interview since being cleared to return.

"It's come a bit later than we thought, but it's good that we're finally all getting the crack together as a spine.

"It takes a lot more obviously than a spine to win a comp, a lot of things have to go your way, but I believe we've got the talent there that can do it."

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 04: Ben Hunt of the Broncos reacts during the round nine NRL match between the Penrith Panthers and Brisbane Broncos at Suncorp Stadium on May 04, 2025, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Hunt admitted the host of superstars at his disposal is something he has craved in years past, following a long-term stint with the St George Illawarra Dragons that saw him make the finals just once.

"It's something I'm excited about.

"Coming from the Dragons, it's like having these shiny new toys in the backline to play with.

"If you throw Reece in at the back, I'll have him, Ezra, and 'Reyno' calling the ball either side of the ruck, and I'm going to have to make the right decision."

The prospect of all four stars playing alongside each other is an exciting one for Broncos fans, and equally frightening for Titans fans, who will watch their side face the lethal spine on Sunday night.