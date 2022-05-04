The Broncos are set to hand recruit Te Maire Martin an upgraded two-year contract extension after the New Zealand international's stunning start to his NRL return.

Martin has played the past two matches for the Queensland club, filling in for Tesi Niu at fullback and featuring in successive wins under Kevin Walters.

The 26-year-old played his first game in Round 7 against the Bulldogs, his first NRL appearance in 1,092 days.

Martin has quickly emerged as a required player at Red Hill after joining on a development deal, with the former Cowboy and Panther now reportedly in line for an upgrade.

According to News Corp, the Broncos are set to hand Martin a new deal that will tie him to the club until the end of the 2024 season.

“That stuff (contract negotiations) is out of my lane, but we expect to re-sign Te Maire for a couple of years,” Walters said.

“He has been really good for us, he has been a great pick-up for us.

"I didn’t really know how quickly he could accelerate but he is playing good footy and since he has been at the back, we look a different team in attack, so he’s doing a great job for us."

Martin will feature in his third game in a Broncos jumper on Thursday night against South Sydney at Accor Stadium.