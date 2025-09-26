Multiple Kangaroos have defected from Australia in recent months, with several stars opting to represent their heritage on the international stage.

Big names such as Payne Haas and Stefano Utoikamanu have pledged their allegiance elsewhere in 2025, and it seems yet another star could follow suit.

Brisbane Broncos star centre Kotoni Staggs is considering a shock international switch, according to News Corp, which would see him turn his back on Australia in favour of Tonga.

The career-defining decision comes following a meeting between Tonga coach Kristian Woolf and Staggs, and he will consider his options after the NRL season concludes.

“I haven't [made a final decision] at the moment, I am just sitting on that,” Staggs told News Corp.

“I have spoken to both of the [Tonga and Australia] coaches, ‘Woolfy' and ‘Kevvie' [Kevin Walters].

“I just told them I want to play this season out, play good footy with the Broncos, and I will have a think after that."

Should he decide to represent Tonga in the Pacific Championships over Australia in the Ashes, Staggs will take on his Broncos clubmate Payne Haas in the Tonga vs Samoa international spectacle in October.

Staggs confirmed he is in no rush to make a decision and will survey his options in the coming weeks.

“I will sit back, have a yarn with my partner and family, and see what options are there and then get back to the coaches,” he said.