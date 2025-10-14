As if the Brisbane Broncos' forward pack wasn't deep enough already, the 2025 premiers have welcomed in yet another big man to strengthen their frontline.\nIn an exciting coup for the club, the Broncos have announced the signing of Aublix Tawha on a two-year deal, following an inspiring journey from scaffolding in New Zealand to the NRL stage.\nJust a few years ago, the Hamilton-born prop was working on construction sites with little thought of a professional rugby league career.\nThat all changed when he moved to Australia in 2023 to play for Yass Magpies in the Canberra Region Rugby League competition.\nHis performances caught the eye of Broncos assistant coach Ben Te'o, who was coaching the Dolphins Hostplus Cup side at the time and brought Tawha to Queensland.\nTawha made his NRL debut in 2025 for the Dolphins, coming off the bench in Round 16 against Newcastle before going on to play nine first-grade games.\nHe impressed with his strong work ethic and versatility, averaging 80 run metres, 30 tackles at 93% efficiency, and scoring six tries in the Queensland Cup.\n\n\n[caption id="attachment_210155" align="alignnone" width="840"] Aublix Tawha in action. (Photo: Dolphins Media)[\/caption]\n"I was just watching these players on TV, and now to be playing with them is crazy," Tawha said after signing with the Broncos.\n"I never thought I'd be here in a million years."\nNow 26, Tawha says he's focused on growth and grateful for the opportunity under new Broncos coach Michael Maguire.\n"Madge invited me to his house and spoke about what he wanted to do with me; it just made sense to jump on board," he said.\n"I'm ready to come back to Australia, have a crack, and keep improving by being around high-calibre players."\nBroncos GM of Recruitment and Pathways Simon Scanlan praised Tawha's work ethic and rise through the ranks.\n"Aublix had a breakout season and established himself as a regular first grader," Scanlan said.\n"His rise is a testament to his hunger and competitiveness.\n"We're excited to welcome him as we build toward another big year ahead."\nHe will link up with the Broncos for the 2026 pre-season.