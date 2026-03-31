The Brisbane Broncos have secured one of their most exciting young prospects, with outside back Antonio Verhoeven putting pen to paper on a three-year deal that keeps him at Red Hill until the end of 2029.

The story of how he got there is one worth telling.

It begins on a tournament field in 2024, where Verhoeven was playing for his school at the Condor Sevens, unaware that Broncos scouts had already taken notice.

What followed was a leap of faith: a relocation to Australia, completing year 12 at Palm Beach Currumbin, determined to work within the Broncos Academy system.

The rewards came quickly. In 2025, Verhoeven was a driving force in the Burleigh Bears' Mal Meninga Cup triumph over the Redcliffe Dolphins, and his performances across that season were impossible to ignore.

A call-up to the Australian Schoolboys side followed, sending him to Papua New Guinea to face the Junior Kumuls on the international stage.

This year, after training alongside the NRL squad in the pre-season, Verhoeven stepped into Hostplus Cup football with the Wynnum-Manly Seagulls and hit the ground running.

Three games in, the numbers are eye-catching: four tries, 14 tackle breaks, five line breaks and nearly 110 run metres per game.

Earlier this year, Verhoeven's name was thrown in the Mitchell Barnett swap talks if the veteran was to arrive at the club this season.

Now, the 19-year-old is aware that the contract is more than a signature; it's the start of a longer road.

“It's a great opportunity to stay with the Club, and I'm really grateful for the support the Broncos have given me to help my career,” Verhoven said in the Broncos statement.

“Getting to know and being amongst the squad this year has really helped me, and I will continue to learn from them.

“I'm hoping to play NRL in the future, so I'll keep ticking boxes and working hard towards that goal."

Verhoeven will be on the Development Player list in 2027, and then join the top 30 from the 2028 season.