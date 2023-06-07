The Brisbane Broncos are set to lock down promising utility back Tristan Sailor with a new contract.

Only making his debut a couple of weeks ago, the Broncos threw the young gun a lifeline in the preseason. This was after two years at the Dragons, which saw him surrounded by controversy in which he was cleared of sexual assault charges.

Broncos coach Kevin Walters confirmed via News Corp that the club is eager to re-sign Sailor as Simon Scanlan (Broncos Recruitment Chief) is open to talks with the agile back-line player.

After not playing since 2020, the 24-year-old made his club debut with the Broncos in Round 13.

Coming into the side due to the absence of Reece Walsh, Sailor led the team to a 26-24 victory against the Warriors with a try-saving tackle, followed by a fantastic try assist with a grubber kick.

The news about Sailor being retained comes after Phil Gould, the General Manager of Football at the Bulldogs, expressed interest in the youngster, who remains off-contract for 2024.

While Sailor is currently on a development deal at the club, the Broncos have two vacant spots on their Top 30 roster for 2024. This means Sailor will not only be granted a new contract but will be upgraded to a full-time contract.

“We have got really good depth, and we have to maintain that depth into next year,” Walters said via News Corp.

“Certainly, Tristan will be a big part of that.

“That (contract negotiations for a Sailor upgrade) is in Simon Scanlan's hands.

“Tristan plays multiple positions, he can handle the wing, the halves, even centre, so he's a good utility player on top of his skills at fullback.”