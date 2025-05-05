The Brisbane Broncos will reportedly not extend the contracts of two off-contract forwards as they continue to rebuild their roster under Michael Maguire.

Aiming to reclaim their position as one of the premiership contenders in the competition and return to the NRL Grand Final in the coming seasons, the Broncos are set to make several changes in the next 12 months, with several star players off-contract.

Trying to stay under the salary cap, the Broncos will be forced to let players go at the end of 2025 as they focus on retaining centre duo Kotoni Staggs and Selwyn Cobbo and veteran halfback Adam Reynolds.

Already confirmed to be letting Tyson Smoothy (Wakefield Trinity) leave for the Super League, other off-contract players include Fletcher Baker, Jack Gosiewski, Kobe Hetherington, Delouise Hoeter, Jaiyden Hunt, Corey Jensen, Israel Leota, Blake Mozer, Cory Paix and Martin Taupau.

While Gosiewski and Mozer have been linked to re-signing with the club, reports have emerged from News Corp that the Broncos won't extend the contracts of duo Fletcher Baker and Martin Taupau for next season, with the latter potentially being forced into retirement.

Their exits are understood to free up approximately $550,000 in the salary cap.

One of the oldest players in the NRL, Taupau has featured in 34 matches (career first-grade games of 256) for the Broncos since 2023 having made his NRL debut in 2010.

Previously playing for the Canterbury Bulldogs, Wests Tigers and Manly Sea Eagles, Taupau was one of the best impact forwards during his prime and managed 33 international appearances for Samoa and New Zealand.

However, he is slowly coming to the end of his career and is being overlooked in some of the younger up-and-coming forwards at the club.

On the other hand, Baker has only played 12 first-grade games for the club since arriving from the Sydney Roosters and has yet to play a single minute on the NRL field since Maguire's tenure began.