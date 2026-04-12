The Brisbane Broncos have commenced conversations with rookie half Tom Duffy to keep him at the club beyond this year.

The youngster made his club debut for the Broncos on Friday night after skipper Adam Reynolds was ruled out with a groin injury.

He had big shoes to fill and fired some serious shots at the Cowboys last week, the club that let him go after a handful of games.

He is set to be rewarded, with the Courier Mail reporting that the Broncos are keen to have Duffy stick around long term and battle it out for the vacant halfback jersey with Jonah Pezet next year.

With Reynolds retiring at year's end, it gives Duffy a tremendous opportunity to showcase his talent and apply his trade as a chief playmaker.

With Pezet having a short stopover at the Parramatta Eels this year before moving up to Brisbane, the club sees one of the two young halfbacks as the player to partner Ezra Mam in the halves.

Duffy rose to the challenge on his club debut on Friday, recording two try assists and three-line break assists against a red-hot Cowboys outfit.

Throw in a clutch field goal in the dying minutes to put his side in front, and despite North Queensland scoring a try to seal the win, Duffy can keep his head high.

His manager, Sam Ayoub, confirmed with the Courier Mail that chats have begun to have him locked up beyond this year.

“We are in discussions now about an upgraded and extended contract for him,” Ayoub told the publication.

“Tom deserves it. We're working through it.

“Tommy is a great kid. He is absolutely an NRL-quality playmaker. He doesn't whinge or complain, and he works hard. He has a level of class about him, and that's what the Broncos have seen in him.

“Tom would love to stay. He is very settled and happy in Brisbane, and I'm sure an opportunity will come his way next year with Adam Reynolds retiring.

“There's no rush, but the Broncos like Tom and Tom is happy there, so I'd like to think we will get a deal done.”