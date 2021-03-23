The Broncos have desperately thrown a late bumper offer at young prodigy Brendan Piakura as the second-rower ponders where he will reside next year.

Piakura, 19, is the subject of intense interest from a number of clubs, with the Queenslander off-contract at the end of 2021.

It was reported that Canterbury-Bankstown was the destination for the young gun, with Channel Nine’s Wide World of Sport reporting that Trent Barrett had given Piakura a tour of their training facilities, with his family pushing for teenager to sign for the Bulldogs.

Since then, a breakdown in negotiations has opened the door back up for Kevin Walters to have a genuine attempt at retaining the youngster.

According to Fox Sports, the Broncos have offered Piakura a $1.3m deal over three years, with his yearly salary increasing each year.

The Titans are also interested, with young Broncos Kotoni Staggs and Xavier Coates already reportedly on their shopping list.

If Piakura is to leave, it will do little to stop the pain brought on by the recent departure of promising fullback Reece Walsh to the Warriors.

Brisbane will be looking for their first win of season 2021 when they take on the Bulldogs on Saturday evening at Suncorp Stadium.