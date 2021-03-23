Despite pressure from panel members to spill any information on players who Gold Coast were interested in acquiring, coach Justin Holbrook has refused to speak regarding potential moves the Titans would make.

Speaking on Fox Sports NRL 360, Holbrook said he had nothing to say regarding the club’s interest in Broncos duo Kotoni Staggs and Xavier Coates.

“I have no announcement to make,” he explained.

“We’ve got a recruitment committee, it’s ongoing…to be linked with a few players it’s hard sometimes.

SEE ALSO: Round 3 Team lists

“Sometimes it can be a casual conversation, other times it can be legitimate. The truth is somewhere in the middle of all of that.

“I haven’t got any answers.”

Staggs had a stellar 2020 in a Broncos side that had one of their worst years to date.

He was awarded NRL Centre of the Year as well as winning Try of the Year, whilst also finishing as the side’s top try and point scorer.

The centre unfortunately ruptured his ACL during Brisbane’s round 20 clash against the Cowboys, leaving him on the sidelines until the middle of 2021.

Meanwhile, his teammate Xavier Coates is also reportedly being courted by the Titans.

The young winger scored 5 tries in 12 appearances in 2020 and had an impressive Origin debut for the Maroons – scoring two tries in two games.

When pressed again to answer if there were conversations between the Titans and the Broncos, Holbrook once again deflected.

“They’re conversations in the sense that we’re looking to strengthen our side for next year

“If you link with three or four players, you’re not gonna end up with three or four players you’re gonna end up with one.

RELATED: Walters confident of retaining off-contract stars

“There’s no point me saying we’re going to get them all. All it is, is a level of interest – the player managers ask if we are interested in these guys, we say yes and then it’s a process.”

The pull of going to the Gold Coast might have strengthened for the two Broncos, following their 28-16 loss to the Titans at CBUS Super Stadium on Friday night.

Gold Coast will be aiming to make it 2-1 on Sunday night as they go up north to take on the Cowboys in their Round 3 clash.