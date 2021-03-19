With news that rival clubs are circling Broncos trio Xavier Coates, Kotoni Staggs and Tom Dearden, coach Kevin Walters has denied such speculation.

Gold Coast have been linked with Xavier Coates, Kotoni Staggs and Tom Dearden, while North Quensland have also expressed serious interest in Dearden.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Walters said he is confident the club will be able to maintain their players moving forward.

“Yeah we certainly are (confident),” Walters said.

“We’ve got plans around maintaining all those players here in the Broncos jersey and at this stage nothing suggests that’s not going to happen from my end.

“They’re all good players and it’s nice to know other clubs are interested in our players for a team that is meant to run last.

“Every club tries to pick your best players. We do the same to other clubs. It’s just nice knowing that other clubs actually want our players.”

Star centre Kotoni Staggs will be one of the club’s biggest retention priorities, and Walters added that he is confident Staggs will stay with the Broncos.

“He’s [Staggs] has been in our system for a long time now. Kotoni is a very loyal person, I get that but also I’m sure he can see the turnaround in a small time here at the club,” he said.

“Everyone is happy. We haven’t had a win yet but the wheels are turning for that win and I am sure it isn’t far away.”