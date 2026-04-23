The Brisbane Broncos have received a timely boost ahead of their clash with the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs on Friday night, with key injury concerns easing and multiple players cleared to return.

Kotoni Staggs has been declared fit to play despite earlier fears he would miss the match after suffering a plantar fascia strain in his foot. The centre is now set to line up at home against Canterbury.

Deine Mariner has also been cleared to take his place in the side after initial concerns over a knee injury, which had forced him out of training earlier in the week.

However, it is not all positive news for Brisbane, with the Courier Mail reporting that Jesse Arthars failed his fitness test after sustaining a tear to his interosseous membrane last week.

In team reshuffles, Hayze Perham will slot into the side at fullback, with Reece Walsh still unavailable due to injury.

The club is currently managing a significant casualty ward, with 11 individuals in their top squad currently sidelined.

Coach Michael Maguire provided clarity on several of the key injury situations during his press conference on Thursday.

“Deine banged his knee, and it's more of a bruise,” Maguire told the media in a press conference on Thursday.

“He twisted it, but he walked in (on Wednesday) morning and said he was ready to go, so I'm expecting him to play.”

“I think Kotoni should be fine,” Maguire said.

“You never know for sure until we get through the captain's run.

“It's a bit like ‘Reyno's' (skipper Adam Reynolds') groin injury, the guys do their recovery and rehab, and then we give them until the captain's run to see how they pull up.

“I will give them as much time as I can, and we will work out what the team is going to be.

“It really is a pain-tolerance thing with Kotoni. He can't do any worse damage, so that's why I'm confident that he will play.”