Broncos captain Adam Reynolds is poised to enter contract extension talks with Brisbane in the coming fortnight as coach Michael Maguire insists the veteran halfback remains central to the club's plans, even with salary cap pressure and a roster reshuffle looming.

The 34-year-old, who had previously signalled his intention to retire at the end of 2025 and transition into coaching, has now made clear his preference to play on into 2026.

His manager, Steve Gillis, confirmed that formal negotiations will begin in early May.

“Reyno has indicated that his preference is to play on,” Gillis said, speaking with Newscorp.

“The Broncos have been great to him, so I will talk to them in the next two or three weeks about the next step.

"At the moment, we haven't spoken money or had conversations with the Broncos… there's no alarm bells ringing about the deal having to be done now, we'll get to it sooner rather than later.”

Reynolds is one of 13 Broncos players off contract at the end of the year, and the club is expected to make some difficult decisions to stay within the cap.

Still, Maguire is adamant that Reynolds is too valuable on and off the field to let go.

“I would love to see ‘Reyno' go on,” Maguire said.

“I don't see any reason why he can't keep going on next season and I'm confident we will find a way to keep him. Everyone has salary-cap challenges but we have to be diligent to look at the space we're in.”

With Reynolds currently earning around $550,000 per season, retaining him may require other top-liners to be moved or restructured, but Maguire believes the intangible value he brings outweighs the dollars.

“I get that finances play a part but it's also what the team means and what we achieve together. That's the job of everyone here, to build the environment and Reyno is a huge part of that,” he said.

“Culture is a big part of every NRL club and Reyno is a crucial part of this organisation.”

Despite concerns raised in previous years at South Sydney about his durability, Reynolds has played 20 or more games in 10 of his 13 NRL seasons. Maguire, who coached him as an 18-year-old rookie at the Rabbitohs, remains confident in his physical longevity.

“It blows me away how tough Reyno is,” he said.

“He prepares well and puts a lot of time into his game. It's the reason why he has had longevity… Reyno is very durable. I have no concerns about his body holding up next season.”

Maguire also noted Reynolds' on-field control and clarity as a major asset to Brisbane's title hopes.

“Reyno has so much time these days and he sees the game so well. He is playing good footy and he has a real smile on his face. It's nice to see. There have been some tough times for Reyno, but he's able to play some good footy at the moment off the back of his teammates working hard for him.”