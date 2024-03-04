Overnight, it has emerged that a number of Brisbane Broncos players and Rooster Spencer Leniu have been involved in a late-night incident after Leniu was accused of using a racial slur in the match between the two clubs.

The Sydney Morning Herald first reported that the incident occurred in the early morning hours after the two teams ran into each other at the Hilton hotel in Resorts World.

Sharing the same floor, the publication understands that the incident was only verbal and not physical, with the confrontation being confirmed by the two clubs.

It was understood that Kotoni Staggs and Spencer Leniu exchanged words before Patrick Carrigan also exchanged words with the Sydney Roosters recruit being confronted by the Broncos players.

However, The Courier Mail has since revealed that Leniu verbally attacked Ezra Mam in a second altercation before Patrick Carrigan lep to his teammate's defence.

The News Corp publication revealed that well-placed sources state that Staggs, Mam and Carrigan were returning to their rooms before they had an unexpected meeting with Leniu.

The Sydney Roosters recruit reportedly verbally attacked Kotoni Staggs first before launching a verbal attack on Ezra Mam until Patrick Carrigan jumped between the two players.

In an incident late in the game, Spencer Leniu was placed on report after Ezra Mam formally complained to referee Adam Gee that the ex-Panther said a racial slur to the five-eighth.

Gee, who was joined by the two touch judges in the middle of the field, told skippers Adam Reynolds and James Tedesco, as well as Mam, that he didn't hear the comment leading to the complaint.

ADVERTISEMENT