The Brisbane Broncos’ slide into chaos has only gotten worse this week with the confirmation from the Courier Mail that Origin trio Payne Haas, Kotoni Staggs and Patrick Carrigan will all require surgery in the off-season to mend long-standing complaints.

With all three likely to be selected for their respective nations at the upcoming World Cup, the injury update is likely to cause a few headaches for Tonga coach Kristian Woolf and Kangaroos counterpart Mal Meninga.

Staggs has been declared unavailable for Tonga due to his need for a shoulder reconstruction, with the 23-year-old likely to face at least five months on the sidelines as he recovers.

Meanwhile, Haas, who is also battling a shoulder complaint, requires clean-out surgery – but it’s hoped his much shorter recovery time-frame means he’ll still be available for Meninga’s side come October.

After missing a number of weeks due to suspension and a number more due to injury, Wally Lewis Medal winner Carrigan is also preparing to go under the knife to deal with a problematic ankle complaint.

But unlike his teammates who will go under the knife soon, Carrigan is reported to have delayed surgery pending his selection in Meninga’s squad. If he is picked for the Kangaroos, he’ll play the tournament while managing the complaint, before undergoing surgery on his return.

The Broncos are said to have little objection to Carrigan’s plan. While the anticipated recovery period is six weeks, it’s unlikely Carrigan will miss any additional pre-season as his recovery would occur during the annual leave period for World Cup players upon their return.

The Broncos have also been forced to reschedule their presentation night, with the Paul Morgan medal to be presented next Tuesday, rescheduled from Thursday following the announcement of the public holiday to mourn the Queen’s passing.