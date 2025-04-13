The Brisbane Broncos have reportedly opened contract talks to keep one of their most under-rated forward beyond this season amid interest from several overseas clubs.

Granted a release from his contract with the North Queensland Cowboys in the middle of last season to join the Broncos, Jack Gosiewski has taken his game to new heights this year.

Impressing club officials during the pre-season which saw him edge out Brendan Piakura and Martin Taupau for a starting spot in the Broncos side, he has become a key component of their forward pack and has a wealth of experience after beginning his career in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

Playing in over 80 first-grade matches, he has started in all five games for the Brisbane Broncos to begin the 2025 NRL season and he recently caught the interest of several clubs in the Super League competition, who have slowly taken notice of the back-rower.

Amid interest from various overseas teams, the Broncos have now opened talks to keep Gosiewski beyond the 2025 NRL season, per News Corp.

“Definitely,” Gosiewski said via the publication about wanting to remain at Red Hill.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have just bought a business, we have opened one in New Farm so that will lock us in here for a few years.

“I definitely want to stay here at the club. I am off-contract this year and I want to stay.

“I don't really go into that (the negotiations). It is not part of a field that I do but we have started the process."

Starting his career at the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Gosiewski earned his debut under Michael Maguire in 2016 before stints with the Manly Sea Eagles, St George Illawarra Dragons and North Queensland Cowboys before making the move to the Broncos.

A Mullumbimby Giants junior, the 30-year-old struggled to cement a regular first-grade spot at either of the teams but has found career-best form this season at Red Hill.

“That (playing in England) is always an option and we have always wanted to look into that,” he added about the possibility of playing in the Super League competition.

“Obviously some other things have happened now so depending on timeline and what we want to do we will make that decision when we have to.”