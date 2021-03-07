Brisbane have opened negotiations with highly-rated youngsters Jordan Riki and Kotoni Staggs.

The pair have attracted interests from rival clubs, but the Broncos are confident that they will be able to keep hold of the duo.

Staggs has attracted offers of more than $800,000-a-season from the Eels, Bulldogs and Titans, while Riki attracted attention in his impressive debut season in 2020.

Broncos coach Kevin Walters believes the Broncos will provide Riki with the best mentoring, particularly the experience provided by captain Alex Glenn.

“Jordan is a good young player and we are fortunate to have some senior role models in Alex (Glenn) and Ben Te’o to mentor him and guide him through the pathway we expect to be a long career at the Broncos,” Walters told the Daily Telegraph’s Peter Badel.

“His mindset is powerful and he wants to get better which I’m really impressed with. He is a big body, so he’s ideal to have in the side.”

Riki is a chance to feature for the Broncos in their season opener against Paramatta on March 12th, while Staggs will be sidelined for a few more months as he recovers from a knee reconstruction.