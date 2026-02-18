The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed their squad to play the Souths Logan Magpies this weekend in a final hit out for their players not at the World Club Challenge.\n\nThe 21-man squad, who will clash with the QLD Cup side on Sunday afternoon at Davies Park, will be captained by second-rower Luke Gale.\n\nOf more interest to fans though may be the NRL contracted group Jesse Arthars and Delouise Hoeter in the centres, halfback Tom Duffy, development player VJ Semu, who will run out at prop.\n\nArthars in particular will be on watch, given recent rumours linking him to the Gold Coast Titans, while he has also been named in the centres - a position he hasn't featured in during recent seasons.\n\nThe future of the Broncos in Phillip Coates, Cameron Bukowski and a number of bench players will also feature, while other familiar names include Mason Teague, Josh Coric, Bayley Sironen, Preston Riki and Kane Bradley who have all spent time at other clubs.\n\nThe side will be coached by assistant Matt Ballin, with Michael Maguire in England with the side to contest the World Club Challenge.\n\nKick-off is set for 2pm local time.\nBroncos squad to play Souths Logan Magpies\n1. Hayze Perham\n2. Antonio Verhoeven\n3. Jesse Arthars\n4. Delouise Hoeter\n5. Phillip Coates\n6. Bailey McConnell\n7. Tom Duffy\n8. VJ Semu\n9. Cameron Bukowski\n10. Preston Riki\n11. Jett Bryce\n12. Luke Gale\n13. Tupou Francis\n\nInterchange\n14. Beni Allen\n15. Jared Horne\n16. Mason Teague\n17. Josh Coric\n18. Bayley Sironen\n19. Preston Cassidy\n20. Kane Bradley\n21. Ben Farr\nHead Coach: Matt Ballin