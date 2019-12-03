New Brisbane recruit Brodie Croft has only been at Red Hill for a few days, but the Broncos have already included the 22-year-old in the leadership group.

Croft has been named in a new-look group, with the leaders coming together at a pre-season gathering alongside Anthony Seibold at Cradle Mountain in Tasmania.

The leadership group now consists of Darius Boyd, Payne Haas, Patrick Carrigan, Tevita Pangai, Alex Glenn, Matt Lodge and Croft.

Croft’s first run out for the Broncos came on Monday, meaning he was confirmed as a leader before even partaking in a training session, according to Fox Sports.

“Just to be a part of this club is a massive honour,” Croft said.

“Any time you are a halfback of a squad, you are going to have the pressure of having some leadership, whether you are in the ‘leadership group’ or not.

“I am looking forward to leading these boys around and having a big influence on the team.”