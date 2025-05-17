The Brisbane Broncos have reportedly decided to cut ties with prop Martin Taupau.

The prop was caught out liking a post on social media this week that was highly critical of coach Michael Maguire's style.

Former forward Elijah Taylor, when asked in a question and answer section, said he had issues with Maguire's inensity when he was coached by him at the Wests Tigers.

“A lot of people are asking me what's wrong with ‘Madge' (Maguire), what's wrong with the Broncos,” Taylor said in the post.

“One, his intensity. I've never seen a coach ride the game so hard. After a win, the world is a better place. After a loss, you're off to a funeral and someone will be getting cooked at the video session.

“Two, training methods. Ninety-five per cent of the time on the field it's full contact. The hardest pre-season I have ever done is with Michael Maguire. You haven't done an NRL pre-season until you have done a Michael Maguire pre-season.

“Three, time efficiency. Let's have a meeting for a meeting for a meeting. I'd get home from training and the kids don't know who I am anymore."

Taupau liked the post, and raised the ire of Brisbane officials almost immediately, who, per a News Corp report, will move to make his release official this week.

Taupau was asked to front Maguire and senior players after liking the post, and also put out a statement on his own social media, apologising for the action.

"Today I liked a video by Elijah Taylor talking about Michael Maguire's coaching methods. I regret this as it was not my intention to endorse the video. I removed the like immediately after," Taupau wrote.

"I want to make it clear, I am thoroughly enjoying being coached by Michael Maguire and will continue to do whatever I can to help the Broncos win a premiership in 2025."

The Broncos instead will part ways with Taupau, who was unlikely to feature at first-grade unless the club were hit by a major injury shortage.

The release will allow the Broncos to forward pay some other salaries this year and release a minimal amount of pressure on a salary cap stretched to breaking point for 2026 as they attempt to accommodate contract upgrades and extensions for Selwyn Cobbo and Kotoni Staggs.

Taupau, on the other hand, is set to return to Sydney where he will search for a way to extend his NRL career.

A handful of clubs in Sydney could be looking for an experienced prop to add to their engine rooms, with the likes of the St George Illawarra Dragons and Newcastle Knights both potentially in the running.