The city of Brisbane was treated to not one, but two rugby league premierships in 2025.

After the Brisbane Broncos NRL and NRLW squads claimed victory in their respective Grand Finals, celebrations were in order.

It has been revealed by Code Sports that, in the midst of their celebrations, both groups had lost their premiership trophies.

In what was a multi-day frenzy of cheering, laughing, and drinking, the men's and women's squads failed to secure their silverware, with both the NRL and NRLW prestigious awards going missing.

Broncos' players and officials went into a frantic search to find the missing trophies, but struggled to find them after three days of partying across both Sydney and Brisbane.

“Both trophies went missing,” a Broncos insider told Code Sports.

"Apparently, that's not unusual, but it caused a bit of a stir.

"A few of the players stayed at the clubhouse on Monday, and it must have been snuggled up with one of them."

The men's Provan-Summons Trophy was eventually located, finding its way into the possession of Wayne Bennett's daughter, Kath Bennett.

“Thankfully, they have been found… the men's trophy ended up near Kath's desk,” the insider said.

The NRLW premiership trophy was also found; however, it was badly stained and damaged.