After losing the Norths Devils to the newly formed Dolphins as their feeder club, the Broncos are looking to poach a rival team's feeder club.

As per The Courier Mail, the Brisbane Broncos have been linked with the Burleigh Bears as a potential new feeder club.

The Bears are currently the feeder side to the Gold Coast Titans; however, with the NRL club pushing for their own reserve grade team for next year, they are set to be given the punt.

While the Titans are hoping to maintain an affiliate agreement with the Bears and Tweed Heads Seagulls, the Bears are open to striking up an arrangement with the Broncos.

This arrangement will see Burleigh benefit by receiving players that weren't selected in the Brisbane Broncos first-grade team.

The Burleigh Bears have been one of the most successful teams in the Queensland Cup and helped produce multiple quality NRL and representative stars.

Alex Glenn, Darius Boyd, Ben Hannant, Tyrone Roberts and Jai Arrow are just five players that have come through the Bears.