Brisbane's round 6 loss over the North Queensland Cowboys at Suncorp Stadium came at a significant cost on Friday night, with the club confirming two injuries that will reshape their squad.

Hooker Cory Paix left the field in the 45th minute after sustaiing a Category 1 concussion.

Paix is automatically ruled out of the Broncos' upcoming round 7 match against the Wests Tigers.

The more significant concern is the condition of Blake Mozer, who copped a heavy blow to the face during the match and was removed from the field for a Head Injury Assessment, which he subsquently failed.

The Broncos have confirmed that Mozer has a fractured jaw, and will miss apprioximately six weeks.

The injury is a cruel blow for Mozer, whose 2025 season was also cut short by a broken jaw, meaning he has now suffered the same injury in consecutive seasons.

It is expected that Cameron Bukowski will make his debut next week in the dummy-half position.