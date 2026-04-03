Brisbane Broncos rising star Blake Mozer has been urged to leave the Red Hill-based outfit in the wake of Cory Paix being re-signed.\n\nThe Broncos made the decision to re-sign Paix during the week for another couple of seasons through to the end of 2028.\n\nWhile Paix has certainly proven himself as a strong first-grade option during his stint under the coaching of Michael Maguire, Mozer has often been regarded as the future of the club.\n\nThat was even more so the case when it appreared Paix had played his last game as a Bronco while Kevin Walters was the head coach.\n\nThe rhetoric around Mozer has cooled somewhat in recent times despite his re-signing through to the end of 2027, with the dummy half playing just nine NRL games.\n\nWhile he has been limited by injury, it's somewhat unclear whether he would have had any more game time without it, given Ben Hunt and Billy Walters, as well as Tyson Smoothy before his departure, have also been ahead of him.\n\nThe 21-year-old, who missed much of the second half of 2025 injured, will look for first-grade game time this year, but may need injuries to get it, and while Billy Walters is off-contract at the end of this season, former long-term Brisbane rake Andrew McCullough told SEN Radio that Mozer should be looking to stamp his exit papers.\n\n“Depending on Billy (Walters) and his situation, but I'm not too sure of Blake's contract and where he's at,” McCullough acknowledged on SENQ Breakfast.\n\n“But I reckon he's every chance of looking to go somewhere else.\n\n“If he wants to go, there's obviously Billy. (Ben) Hunt is potentially gonna go around (for) another year.\n\n“(Cory) Paix has got two years and what do they do with Billy.\n\n“So, it doesn't add up at the end (of the day) with a couple of teams coming in (to the competition).”\n\nAt times compared to the legendary Cameron Smith, there was believed to be interest in Mozer's signature last time it was up for grabs, and with a skinny dummy halves market, it wouldn't surprise to see clubs want to have a play for him again.\n\nBrisbane, who also have Cameron Bukowski coming through their system, could well have nothing they can do to retain Mozer without being able to promise him frist-grade.\n\nBroncos legend Corey Parker theorised that Mozer could leave not just on his own accord, but on the club's given their roster balance is off with so many dummy halves.\n\n"They've got five (hookers) at the moment, and that just doesn't fit into two," Parker said.\n\n“So maybe he does take an option and go play for another club.”